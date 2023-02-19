H2O DAO (H2O) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,804.03

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $222,804.03 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

