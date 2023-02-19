Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0922 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and $1.09 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

