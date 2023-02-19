Green Reit (LON:GRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Green Reit shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

