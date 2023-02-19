Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About Great Panther Mining
