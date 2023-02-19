Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $939-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

