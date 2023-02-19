Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

GER opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

