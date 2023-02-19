Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.1 %

GL opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

