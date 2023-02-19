GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up approximately 4.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,950,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of -0.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

