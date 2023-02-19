Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.96 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00014135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $209.40 million and approximately $43.96 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
