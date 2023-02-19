G999 Trading Up 7.7% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,634.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000244 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

