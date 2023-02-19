G999 Price Down 2.3% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,012.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.