FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hershey by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

