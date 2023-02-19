FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

