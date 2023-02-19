FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Down 1.3 %

Celanese Announces Dividend

CE stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

