FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,900,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $217.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

