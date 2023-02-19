FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts Company Profile

GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

