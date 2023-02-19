FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $109.01 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,350. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

