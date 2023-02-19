FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.81 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

