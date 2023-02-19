FORA Capital LLC Buys 31,049 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.67.

HSBC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

