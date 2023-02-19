FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,267 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $307.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

