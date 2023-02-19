FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $355.48 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $361.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

