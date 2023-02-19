FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $761.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $772.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

