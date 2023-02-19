Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Flow has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $85.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

