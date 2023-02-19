Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,861 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.