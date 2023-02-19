Financial Contrast: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Chemung Financial 27.97% 16.74% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $918.89 million 5.45 $319.02 million $1.58 15.55 Chemung Financial $94.61 million 2.51 $28.78 million $6.13 8.29

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

