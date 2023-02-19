Filecoin Price Tops $7.67 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $7.67 or 0.00031016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $793.73 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

