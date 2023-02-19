Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $339.14 million and $56.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00079637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00057509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

