Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $208,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $270.35.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

