Fei USD Price Up 0% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.75 million and $459,739.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00216117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99723479 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $432,913.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.