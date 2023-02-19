FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBK. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

