Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
