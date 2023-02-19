Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.