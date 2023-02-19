Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.15.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

