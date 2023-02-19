Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCXA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCXA opened at $10.06 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

