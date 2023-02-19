Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 4,563 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

