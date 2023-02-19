Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,769 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

