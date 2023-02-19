Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

