Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $238.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

