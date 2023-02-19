Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

