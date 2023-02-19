Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,301 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

