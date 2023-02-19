Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 12,357 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

AES Stock Down 0.5 %

AES Increases Dividend

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

