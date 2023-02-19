Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

