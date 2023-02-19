Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.