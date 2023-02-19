Euronav NV (EURN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of EURN opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Euronav by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

