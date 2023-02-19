Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Plans Dividend of $4.25

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 4.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.1 %

EQC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 1,907,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

