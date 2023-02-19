EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Boosted by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,626 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for 7.8% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $49,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,391,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,082. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

