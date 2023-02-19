EQB (TSE:EQB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09, reports. The business had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%.

EQB Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$2.11 on Friday, reaching C$69.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,892. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$77.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About EQB

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQB. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

