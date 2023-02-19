EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.20.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average is $363.79. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

