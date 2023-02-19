Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.43 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $25.23 or 0.00103248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and $4.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

