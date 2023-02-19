Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 121,800 shares of company stock worth $226,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.